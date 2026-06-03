Africa’s Tax Leaders Convene in Morocco to discuss International Tax Developments

Rabat, Morocco, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tax leaders from across the continent are meeting in Morocco’s capital city to discuss the impact of international tax issues on Africa, in the 11th edition of the Africa Tax Symposium (ATS). Held in a North African country for the first time, the topical ATS programme will run from 3 to 5 June 2026.

Hosted by the IBFD Centre for Studies in African Taxation (IBFD-CSAT), the 11th Africa Tax Symposium tackles the practical challenges faced by governments and tax practitioners in the application of domestic law and tax treaties. Some of the key topics include the taxation of cross-border services, current tax treaty controversies, practical transfer pricing issues, the future of tax administration, and recent developments in global tax governance.

“The Africa Tax Symposium is the leading global conference on international taxation in Africa,” says Belema Obuoforibo, Chair of the IBFD Centre for Studies in African Taxation, and Member of IBFD’s Executive Board. “Over the past ten years, the Symposium has established itself as a key forum for impactful discussions on international tax policy and practice in Africa.”

“Taxation is an instrument of sovereignty, a lever for tax equity, a factor in competitiveness, but also a pact of trust between the state and the citizen,” states Mr. Youness Idrissi Kaitouni, Director General, General Tax Administration of Morocco. “Today, Africa must be a driving force, a fully engaged player in shaping the new rules of global tax governance…. It was in this spirit that, five years ago, Framework Law No. 6919 on tax reform set out the ambition for a profound overhaul of [Morocco’s] tax system.” The 11th edition of ATS is held in partnership with the Morocco General Tax Administration.

The ATS is a renowned forum that uniquely represents a plethora of perspectives on taxation in Africa, offering a 360° view relevant to policy, practice, administration, industry, and academia. A careful selection of notable, high-profile speakers will offer their insights, including Director-General of the Morocco General Tax Administration, Younes Idrissi Kaitouni; the First Lady of the Republic of Seychelles, H.E. Veronique Herminie; the Commissioner of the Namibia Revenue Authority, Sam Shivute, and many more world-class taxation experts.

The Symposium was preceded by the Masterclass on Selected Topics in International Taxation and Transfer Pricing, held 1-2 June 2026, offering practical, hands-on insights and comprehensive coverage on Permanent Establishment (PE) rules in practice, Pillar Two Global Minimum Tax (GMT ) rules, and the Qualified Domestic Minimum Top-up Tax (QDMTT).

To learn more about the ATS event, taking place at the Sofitel Jardin des Roses Rabat, visit: 11th Africa Tax Symposium | IBFD

The closing ceremony on Friday, June 5 at 12:35am is open to the press, followed by media interviews (upon request) at 2:00pm on June 5th.

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