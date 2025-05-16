AI-Media Attends Broadcast Asia

SYDNEY, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AI-Media (ASX: AIM), global leader in AI-powered language solutions, is set to make a major impact across Asia this May with its participation at two leading industry events: KOBA 2025 in Seoul, Korea, and Broadcast Asia 2025, part of Asia Tech x Singapore.

“Asia is a critical growth market for AI-Media,” said Tony Abrahams, Chief Executive Officer at AI-Media. “We’re excited to bring our latest innovations, including LEXI Voice, to KOBA and Broadcast Asia, and to demonstrate how our solutions are making global accessibility and multilingual engagement a reality for broadcasters, event producers, and enterprises.”

Empowering Broadcasters and Content Creators Across Asia

At KOBA 2025, AI-Media will join forces with its Korean partner, BS Systems, to showcase its latest advancements in AI captioning and multilingual translation technology. Attendees can visit the BS Solutions booth [Booth #D326] to experience live demonstrations of AI-Media’s world-leading LEXI captioning, real-time translation, and encoder technologies built for seamless broadcast and streaming integration.

At Broadcast Asia 2025, AI-Media is proud to be named as the Official Captioning Partner for the entire Asia Tech x Singapore conference program. AI-Media’s technology will power live captions across all main conference stages, ensuring every session is fully accessible and inclusive for global audiences.

Experience AI-Media’s Innovations Firsthand

At both KOBA and Broadcast Asia, visitors will have the opportunity to experience:

LEXI Voice – Game changing AI-driven live voice translation, turning captions into natural-sounding audio in multiple languages.

LEXI – The world’s leading AI-powered live captioning solution, delivering unmatched accuracy and scalability.

LEXI Translate – Real-time multilingual captioning for enhanced global accessibility.

Alta and Encoder Pro – Industry-leading SDI and IP encoders for seamless captioning and translation integration.

LEXI Voice: The Future of Live Multilingual Delivery is Here

Following its successful launch at NAB Show 2025, LEXI Voice is now available and set to transform how broadcasters and event producers engage with diverse audiences. LEXI Voice uses cutting-edge AI to deliver alternate-language voice tracks in real time – without the need for expensive human interpretation or additional hardware. Offering translation into over 100 languages with ultra-low latency and customizable AI voices, LEXI Voice is unlocking new markets, driving global engagement, and slashing live translation costs by up to 90%.

“For many customers, this is the moment multilingual delivery finally becomes commercially viable,” said Abrahams. “LEXI Voice delivers exactly what the industry needs: scale, simplicity, and affordability, without sacrificing broadcast-grade quality.”

Visit Us at:

KOBA 2025: 20 – 23 May 2025 | Co-exhibiting with BS Systems | COEX Convention & Exhibition Center, Seoul | Booth #D326

20 – 23 May 2025 | Co-exhibiting with BS Systems | COEX Convention & Exhibition Center, Seoul | Booth #D326 Broadcast Asia 2025: Asia Tech x Singapore 27-29 May 2025 | Singapore Expo | Booth #5I3-8. Book a meeting HERE

Learn more about AI-Media’s innovative solutions by visiting the AI-Media website.

Stay connected and follow us on LinkedIn for KOBA and Broadcast Asia updates!

About AI-Media

Founded in Australia in 2003, AI-Media (ASX: AIM) is a global leader in AI-powered live voice translation, captioning, and language accessibility solutions.

AI-Media’s latest innovation, LEXI Voice, transforms how global audiences engage with live content – providing real-time, multilingual voice translations built on the industry-leading accuracy of its LEXI captions. Designed for broadcasters, enterprises, and event producers, LEXI Voice opens new revenue streams and audience reach by making live content instantly accessible in multiple languages.

Trusted in 25+ countries, AI-Media’s end-to-end ecosystem – including iCap, LEXI, Alta, Encoder Pro and the LEXI Toolkit – delivers unmatched automation, precision, and scalability. With a proven record of replacing legacy human workflows, AI-Media empowers the world’s top organisations to deliver accessible, inclusive experiences at scale.

Media Contact:

Fiona Habben

Head of Global Marketing

[email protected]



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/63aa1cbe-dd18-4ef4-bfa8-e4e97f64605e

