Akatsi Murder: Avenor Traditional Council places GHC10,000 bounty, calls for vigilance

The Avenor Traditional Council has announced a prize money of GHC10,000 for any person who provides credible information leading to the arrest of the murderers of Mr Mandela Nelson Zanu. ‘The youth and all other persons who have information should give it to the Police to help expedite their resolution of the murder. Here I want to call on the Akatsi South Police Command to ensure the confidentiality of their informants.’ Togbe Dorglo Anumah VI, President of the Avenor Traditional Council and the Paramount Chief of the Avenor Traditional Area made the disclosure at a press briefing at Akatsi on Friday, June 23 relating to some recent killing incidents within the Traditional Area. Togbe Dorglo in his address, assured the Police of the Council’s support in the discharge of their mandatory duties such as invading all the drug dens to root out all suspected criminals in the area. ‘In this context, those of us who have strangers in our houses should endeavor to be the ears and eyes of safety and security. There should be renewed efforts to support personnel of the Ghana Police Service in the Municipality to go after criminals and ensure that there is law and order.’ Togbe Dorglo further hinted that the Traditional Council in partnership with Municipal Assembly, the Avenor Senior Peers Chambers, have planned to organise a stakeholder meeting to address what he called the ‘parlous state of security’ in the Municipality and the recurrent Police-Civilian tension experienced in recent times. The press briefing, which was held at Viva Vegas Hotel, was preceded by an emergency meeting with the Chiefs and queen mothers of Avenor, and leadership of the Akatsi Youth Parliament, where resolutions by the Council were made. Among the resolutions was the calling off a planned demonstration by the Youth Parliament slated for Monday, June 26. ‘The planned demonstration organised by the Akatsi South Youth Parliament should be called off with immediate effect, as it is feared that fall outs of the intended demonstration may have the unintended consequence if diverting focus from the ongoing investigation into the murder of Mandela Zanu. ‘The Traditional Council also expresses its deep condolences to the spouse, children, and the entire family of the deceased, who was the CEO of Nezu Yayra Ventures. ‘The Council wishes to express appreciation to the Police Commander, fellow Council members, the Municipal Chief Executive, Member of Parliament, Family members of the deceased, the Akatsi South Youth Parliament, Akatsi Community Youth Group, and all other actors who have been busy ensuring the peace and order of the Akatsi South Municipality since the unfortunate incident occurred on June 20, 2023.’ The Council has since called for calm, stating, the case remained a criminal matter which falls squarely within the remit of the duties of personnel of the Ghana Police Service.

Source: Ghana News Agency