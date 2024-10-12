Alan Kyerematen receives plaudits from Manwerehene



The Manwerehene of Santanse Apre Heman in the Atwima Kwanwoma District, Baffour Brentuo Osei Hwedie Hyiaman, has applauded Alan Kyeremanten, the Presidential candidate for the Movement for Change for paving a way for development with his political messages.

During a courtesy visit by Mr. Kyerematen to his palace, the Manwerehene criticized the current government, highlighting how many of them were absent during the party’s formation in 1992, a time when multi-party democracy was prohibited under the rule of the late President Jerry John Rawlings.

‘Alan Kyerematen has given so much to this party, yet those who toiled and sacrificed during its formation are being overlooked,’ the Manwerehene remarked. ‘I struggle to find even one elder in today’s NPP leadership who was present during the founding of the party. They have pushed aside those who built this party with their blood, sweat, and tears.’

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said Baffour Brentuo Osei Hwedie Hyiaman singled out Hackman

Owusu Agyemang as the oldest member in the current leadership. ‘Back then, we had to go underground because Rawlings banned multi-party democracy. We fought tooth and nail for this party to exist, but today, those who weren’t even there are leading the charge, while we, the founders, are sidelined.’

At the same gathering, Opanin Kyere, an elder who was present, blamed much of the current discord within the party on the actions of the leadership.

‘Back then, we needed strong, courageous men to stand up to the challenges, and those men are still around. But now, they’ve been cast aside, and our contributions have been forgotten.’

The Manwerehene according to the statement urged his people to rally behind Alan Kyerematen, emphasizing that he was the right candidate to lead the nation forward. ‘Alan has the capacity to lead this country better than anyone else. For those who still hold on to the idea that ‘once an elephant, always an elephant,’ or ‘once an umbrella, always an umbrella,’ it’s time to rethink. A

lan has what it takes to move Ghana forward,’ he declared.

Mr. Kyerematen is currently on a 19-day tour across the Ashanti Region, visiting every constituency to share his vision of transformational leadership and garner widespread support for his presidential bid. The tour has generated significant excitement, with each community he visits adding to the growing wave of endorsements for his candidature.

Source: Ghana News Agency