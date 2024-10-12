Stakeholders in Jaman South pledge to uphold to democratic values



Election stakeholders in the Jaman South Municipality of the Bono Region, have pledged their readiness to uphold to democratic values, and foster peaceful co-existence in the run-up to the December 7 general elections.

They comprise representatives of the various political parties, traditional authorities, faith-based organizations, security agencies, public institutions, and civil society organisations.

At an Inter-Party Dialogue Committee (IPDC) engagement held at Japekrom, near Drobo, the Municipal capital, the stakeholders also stressed their commitment to ensuring that the December 7 polls were conducted peacefully to consolidate the gains of the nation’s growing democracy.

The Jaman South Municipal Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) organised the engagement to deliberate on better ways of promoting peace, before, during and after the Presidential and Parliamentary Elections.

Mr Emmanuel Oduro, the Jaman Municipal Director of the NCCE, highlighted the relevance of peace and

security ahead of the elections, saying absolute peace and social cohesion remained prerequisite for economic growth and development.

He called on the Municipal IPDC to intensify public education on the relevance of a peaceful election for the public to understand and embrace the culture of peace and rule of law to facilitate a violent-free election.

Mr Oduro said tolerance and respect of divergent views remained essential to preserve the prevailing peace of the area, and urged the election stakeholders and political actors to eschew all forms of behaviours that could cause tensions and consequently trigger political violence and disturb peace.

The Reverend Michael Attah Darkwah, a representative of the Christian community, advised political parties and their followers to remain decorous and guard against insults and defacing opponents’ campaign materials.

Rather, he asked them to conduct issue-based campaigns in the electioneering to inform the electorate on their vision for the nation.

Rev Darkwah call

ed the security services to remain neutral and discharge their duties professionally to maintain public trust and confidence.

He entreated the media to remain circumspect in their election reportage.

Chief Inspector Mark Kwabena Okyere of the Jaman Municipal Police Command, assured the police’s readiness and commitment to enforce the law for a peaceful election.

An Assistant Inspector Festus Tanor of the Ghana Immigration Service, said the service had set up a dedicated taskforce undertaking patrols along the border communities to prevent infiltration of extremist groups or individuals from entering the country.

Source: Ghana News Agency