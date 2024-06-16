The Tanzania Wildlife Research Institute (TAWIRI) with Altezza Travel guides

MOSHI, Tanzania, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Researchers have discovered Africa’s highest-living frog species on Mount Kilimanjaro at an altitude of 4000 meters. The discovery, made by Altezza Travel during a climb in June 2024, led to a scientific study to determine whether the frogs represent a new species or are known frogs living much higher than previously thought. Until then, scientists believed no frogs lived above 3,000 meters in Africa.

The discovery was initially reported to the Tanzania Wildlife Research Institute (TAWIRI), and an expedition was launched to investigate further. Professor Alan Channing, an amphibian expert from the North-West University in South Africa, confirmed that no frog species had previously been found at such an altitude in Africa.

Between February 20 and 25, 2025, a research team explored the river systems on Mount Kilimanjaro between 3,500 and 4,000 meters (11,500–13,100 ft). The team successfully located the frogs, and obtained DNA samples for laboratory analysis. Testing conducted in South Africa revealed that the frogs belong to the Amietia wittei species, indicating that this frog can survive at elevations far higher than previously documented. More information is available in Professor Channing’s study.

The frog found at 3,950 meters on Mt Kilimanjaro

Altezza Travel fully funded and organized the expedition, covering DNA sampling costs, laboratory testing, and international transport for the research team. The company also provided logistical support, including guides, porters, food supplies, and oxygen tanks for the high-altitude environment. All details – in an expedition report, recently released by the company .

Scientists have raised concerns about potential threats to the frogs’ survival, including water contamination from dishwashing chemicals used by Kilimanjaro porters, reduced water availability due to climate change, and predation by birds. Further research will be needed to understand these factors’ impact and inform conservation efforts.

“This discovery highlights the importance of Kilimanjaro’s fragile ecosystem and the need for responsible environmental management,” said Dmitrii, a member of the expedition team. “We hope this research will contribute to broader conservation strategies for the region, as well as to further studies on the subject. During this trip, we speculated that these frogs might live even higher, but the absence of rivers above 4,050 meters likely limits their habitat.”

Altezza Travel is a leading Kilimanjaro operator dedicated to sustainable tourism and environmental conservation. The company regularly collaborates with researchers and conservationists to protect Tanzania’s natural heritage.

