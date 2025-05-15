Acquisition underscores Anaqua’s commitment to delivering tailored solutions to Innovation & IP professionals globally

BOSTON, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anaqua, a leading provider of innovation and intellectual property (IP) management technology, today announced that it has acquired IP management software and services provider RightHub®. The acquisition represents a continuation of Anaqua’s strategy to deliver solutions positioned to meet the needs of customers in various segments worldwide and strengthens its organizational footprint in the UK, Sweden, and Denmark.

RightHub’s AI-native platform, which has been designed to meet the needs of mid-size law firms and corporations, will remain a distinct brand complementing Anaqua’s existing IP management software platforms, AQX® and PATTSY WAVE®. Anaqua will integrate its full range of IP data and services into RightHub to deliver additional benefits to its customers. More broadly, Anaqua will continue to leverage shared components and services across all of its solutions and is committed to the continued development of each IP Management software platform.

“We are thrilled to welcome RightHub to Anaqua. We share a deep commitment to providing the IP market with best-in-class, software-driven solutions that are tailored to meet the specific needs of IP practitioners in organizations of different types and sizes,” said Justin Crotty, CEO of Anaqua. “RightHub complements Anaqua exceptionally well, bringing passionate IP industry experts and a client-focused philosophy that will further bolster Anaqua’s EMEA presence, particularly in the UK and Nordic region.”

Toni Nijm, Co-Founder and CEO of RightHub, will become a member of the Anaqua Executive Management Team. Toni has a long and successful track record in the IP space – as a patent attorney, as a senior executive within the IP solutions industry holding titles of Chief Product Officer, Chief Technology Officer, and Chief Strategy Officer, and as a serial entrepreneur with iPendo® and now RightHub.

Added Justin Crotty: “I am delighted that Toni will be bringing his vast industry experience and expertise to Anaqua as a senior member of our team. This will be of tremendous benefit both to our people and our clients.”

Toni Nijm commented: “IP professionals are constantly under pressure to find ways to innovate and work more efficiently. We are excited to join Anaqua to collectively address the needs of IP professionals for intuitive, nimble, and collaborative tools powered by AI to drive their business outcomes. Our team has followed Anaqua for many years and looks forward to executing against a shared vision of developing technology-first solutions that meet the ever-evolving needs of the IP market.”

“RightHub is the perfect addition to Anaqua,” said Aditya Desaraju, Managing Director, Nordic Capital Advisors. “Together, Anaqua and RightHub will continue to transform IP management and provide tangible benefits to IP customers worldwide. The organization’s breadth and depth and its offerings are unmatched in the industry.”

About Anaqua

Anaqua, Inc. is a premier provider of integrated intellectual property (IP) management technology solutions and services for corporations and law firms. Its IP management software platforms, AQX®, PATTSY WAVE®, and RightHub® offer best practice workflows with big data analytics and tech-enabled services to create an intelligent environment designed to inform IP strategy, enable IP decision-making, and streamline IP operations, tailored to each segment’s need. Today, nearly half of the top 100 U.S. patent filers and global brands, as well as a growing number of law firms worldwide use Anaqua’s solutions. Over two million IP executives, attorneys, paralegals, administrators, and innovators use the platforms for their IP management needs. The company’s global operations are headquartered in Boston, with offices across the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Australia. For additional information, please visit anaqua.com, or on Anaqua’s LinkedIn.

About RightHub

RightHub is a European-based company on a mission to upgrade the global infrastructure for protecting innovations. RightHub radically transforms the day-to-day experience of being an IP professional. Rather than spending a significant amount of time dealing with non-value administrative tasks and jumping between multiple applications, IP professionals are now able to manage their daily work activities in a single platform that connects them to partners around the globe while integrating relevant data and services into each context and process of the IP lifecycle. RightHub’s horizontal platform provides both IP owners and IP firms with a modern and transparent way of consuming and paying for IP software and services. For more information, please visit www.righthub.com

Company Contact:

Nancy Hegarty

VP, Marketing, Anaqua

617-375-2655

[email protected]

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9452228

