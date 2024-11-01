Angola Leads Cyber Attack Incidents Among Portuguese-Speaking African Nations.



Luanda: Angola has emerged as the leading target of cyber-attacks among Portuguese-speaking African countries (PALOP), accounting for more than 60 percent of the incidents, according to Gedeon Dizengo, an information security governance and risk management analyst. Dizengo disclosed these findings during a conference in Luanda on ‘The challenges of cyber security in Angola,’ citing a report by international cyber security company Kaspersky covering 2023 and early 2024.

According to Angola Press News Agency, Dizengo highlighted the vulnerability of both human and technological resources within Angola’s public and private institutions as a significant factor contributing to the high rate of cyber-attacks. “Angola, being a country that is taking its first steps in terms of cyber maturity, leads the list, with Africa being the continent that suffered the most cyber-attacks in the third quarter of this year, with an average of 3,370 cases per week,” he stated.

Hecdiantro Mena, the national director of cyber secu

rity and digital service policies of the Ministry of Telecommunications, Information Technology and Media, underscored that data protection remains a pressing challenge for Angola. Mena advocated for increased engagement across all sectors and stressed the necessity for greater investment in safeguarding the nation against cyber threats.

Mena also pointed out that initiatives like the conference could help mitigate issues related to cyber-attacks by facilitating the exchange of experiences. He emphasized the importance of raising awareness and educating both the population and institutions about cyber security, identifying it as a major challenge facing the country. “The lack of knowledge and safe practices in the use of technology among the population and companies contributes to the vulnerability of the attacks we have seen,” he added.

The conference saw participation from government bodies, business leaders in the telecommunications sector, and other invited guests.