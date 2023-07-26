Angola reaches over 6,000 Megawatts of energy production

Angola currently has a production capacity of 6,300 Megawatts (MW) of energy from different sources, such as thermal, hydro and photovoltaic, thus improving its electricity supply as a result of the government’s investments, the CEO of the Electricity Production Company (PRODEL), Pedro Eduardo Afonso, said Wednesday.

Pedro Afonso said the government’s commitment to the construction of hydroelectric dams and the installation of photovoltaic plants aims to increase electricity production capacity in the country.

The PRODEL CEO advised the population to avoid cultivation on the banks of the Kwanza River to avoid flooding and damage to agricultural production.

Cuanza Norte is home to the hydroelectric dam located in Cambambe, with an installed capacity of 960 MW.

A hydroelectric plant is being built in the São Pedro da Quilemba commune, 74 kilometers from Dondo city, which will generate 2,172 MW and produce electricity for more than eight million Angolans.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)