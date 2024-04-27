ANSECO appeals to contractor to complete kitchen, dining hall project



Mr Wisdom Kwame Adeti, Headmaster of Anlo Senior High School (ANSECO) at Anloga, has appealed to the contractor working on the school’s dining hall and kitchen facilities to urgently complete the project for use.?

The temporary kitchen structure collapsed during a heavy rainstorm on Tuesday, April 23.

Information available to Ghana News Agency (GNA) suggested that since the commencement of the dining hall and kitchen project in 2012, the school kitchen had been operating under a temporary shed with students dining under the shed made of iron sheets and woods.

The?headmaster made the appeal when a team of top officials from the Anloga District Assembly and National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) visited the school Thursday to ascertain the level of damage caused by Tuesday’s windstorm.

He said the appeal had become very necessary because it was now very difficult for the school to cook for its students since the temporary kitchen had been destroyed.?

Among structures in the school damaged includ

ed the sports pavilion, two boys’ and girls’ dormitories, school garage, house mistress’ bungalow, Arts studio, Agriculture and ICT laboratory, which all?had parts or entire roofs removed.

Mr Adeti stressed his call in an appeal sighted by GNA Friday, copied to the District Chief Executive (DCE), Member of Parliament, Ghana Education Service and other stakeholders, urging them to get the contractor back to site.

‘We are appealing to your high offices to prevail upon the contractor working on the dining hall/kitchen project since 2012 to complete the facility for us to protect our kitchen staff and students from the vagaries of the weather.’

Investigations proved that the project, currently about 75 percent complete, stalled after the construction firm in charge (Vappy Limited) raised some contractual agreements to be completed before?the actual completion of works on the project.

Mr Seth Yormewu, DCE of Anloga, promised the headmaster that he would act on the matter.

‘I have seen the situation myself and

something must be done. I will quickly engage the people in charge to see how we can contact the contractor so this work can be completed and handed over to the school for use.’

? Other ongoing stalled projects in the school include a 10-seater toilet facility, computer laboratory and 12-unit boys’ and girls’ dormitories.

Source: Ghana News Agency