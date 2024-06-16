

Douala: The passing away of Pope Francis has created deep sorrow among Christians worldwide, with tributes pouring in from every corner of the globe. Earlier on April 21, at the Saints Peter and Paul Cathedral in Douala, Samuel Kleda, Metropolitan Archbishop of Douala, expressed profound grief over the death of the leader of the Roman Catholic Church, describing it as a significant loss for the Christian community.





According to Cameroon News Agency, Archbishop Kleda, speaking to journalists, urged the faithful to remain in prayer and to emulate Pope Francis’s life. He emphasized the vital role the Pope played in Christianity and called on Christians to pray for him, highlighting his contributions and legacy. ‘He renounced the pontifical palace to live in the Casa Santa Marta within the Vatican. That humility was Christ-like. For years, Christ had no home,’ the Archbishop stated, noting Pope Francis’s advocacy for the poor and immigrants, and his denunciation of injustices while celebrating humility.





The Christians gathered at the Saints Peter and Paul Cathedral to offer prayers for Pope Francis’s soul, recalling the profound impact of the Roman Catholic authority. The atmosphere was somber as the cathedral filled with the faithful upon learning of the Pope’s passing. Many received confirmation of the news after the Vatican announced it.





Lionel Ekema, like many others, expressed disbelief as he mourned. ‘It was surprising to wake up this morning and hear that he has died. I thought one could suspect it because he was sick,’ he said. ‘I didn’t believe it until Vatican news reported that the Holy Father was journeying back to humanity at 7:30 a.m. this Easter Monday. It pains my heart,’ added Augustine Wendung, another Christian faithful.





Many were shocked, as the Pope had made a public appearance just a day before, culminating Holy Week with Easter Sunday, where he greeted the crowd at St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome. The legacy of the leader of the Roman Catholic Church remains vividly remembered. Wendung recalled the Pope as a protector of the downtrodden and expressed hope that the next Pope would be like Francis.





Another Christian faithful remarked, ‘I received the news with great sadness. The world is crying-He influenced, politically, socially, in all aspects. Through his various positions on numerous subjects, we can only remain in prayer. The Pope had a lot of influence.’





Reverent Gustave Mohamye, a priest, received the news of the Pope’s passing with faith. ‘For us Christians, even when someone dies, it is the will of God,’ he said. Religious authorities emphasized their commitment to continued prayer. Rev. Gustave explained the process of selecting a new Pope: ‘The College of Cardinals will meet in conclave to elect a new Pope. It is time to pray that the one who comes next will come in the name of Jesus Christ.’





Pope Francis was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on February 14, where he was diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia on February 18 due to chronic bronchitis. After 38 days, he returned to his Vatican residence to recover. Pope Francis passed away on Easter Monday, April 21, at the age of 88.

