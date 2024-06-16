

Vatican City: The Roman Pontiff, Pope Francis, in what turned out to be his last Eucharistic celebration and address to the globe, prayed for Africa’s peace. The April 20, 2025 Easter Sunday homily was the last message of Pope Francis before his death was announced the following day, April 22.

According to Cameroon News Agency, in his final homily, Pope Francis prayed for Cameroon, amongst other Sahel countries, that their citizens may be seen as possessors of souls and treated with respect. The now deceased Holy Father also remembered the peoples of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Sudan, South Sudan, the Horn of Africa, and the Great Lake regions, urging that human conscience should prevail and lives be preserved in ongoing conflicts.

“There can be no peace without freedom of religion, freedom of thought, freedom of expression, and respect for the views of others,” Pope Francis declared, further advocating for disarmament. His message comes in the wake of brutality recorded even against Catholic priests

in Cameroon. He was unequivocally clear that resources should be used for development and not for conflict.

Addressing those in the political class, he urged them to “fight hunger and encourage initiatives that promote development.” He also admonished them to release political captives and prisoners of war, as the church currently observes the jubilee year – a period of debt cancellation and reconciliation.

In Cameroon, led by a practising Catholic President, several political prisoners have been sentenced to long jail terms. Most recently, Abdul Karim, a Muslim scholar and political activist, was handed a life sentence.

The deceased pontiff had hoped that the joy of Easter would restore the peace of the world and foster reconciliation. He died at age 88, hours after the Eucharistic celebration where he presided, though recovering from bilateral pneumonia, Vatican News announced.