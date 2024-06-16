

Buea: The Director of Cinematography at the Ministry of Arts and Culture (MINAC), Prof. Fai Donaltus, has urged filmmakers and other stakeholders to fully engage with the Cameroon International Film Festival (CAMIFF). This call to action was made during the ninth edition’s opening ceremony in Buea, under the guidance of Minister Bidoung Kpwatt.





According to Cameroon News Agency, the event attracted notable figures, including the South West Regional Delegate of Arts and Culture, Itoe Doris Angoula, and the Divisional Officer for Buea, Dr. Abba Abdouraman. The Head of the Department for Performance and Visual Arts at the University of Buea, Prof. Taku Victor, and filmmakers like Onyama Laura, Enow Bismarck, and Mbeng Lilian were also present. The festival, which spans a week, is a gathering point for filmmakers from over fifteen countries.





Prof. Fai expressed appreciation for the organizers’ persistence over nearly a decade, recognizing their efforts to transform the Cameroonian film industry. He questioned the lack of support from local governance, urging the Regional Assembly and Buea Council to embrace the opportunities presented by CAMIFF.





He further lamented the underutilization of this platform by filmmakers and sponsors, emphasizing the need for their involvement. Prof. Fai encouraged all stakeholders to collaborate and expedite the realization of their shared vision.





The Divisional Officer of Buea, Abba Abdouraman, echoed Prof. Fai’s sentiments, comparing CAMIFF’s potential growth to that of the Chinese bamboo. He praised the organizers’ dedication and urged filmmakers to create narratives that encapsulate Cameroon’s rich history and promising future. The opening night featured the screening of the 2024 Nollywood film, ‘Conversations in Transit’.





Chief Fred Takum, a CAMIFF executive, announced that the ninth edition was notable for the unveiling of the entertainment Wall of Fame, marking a new era of acknowledgment within the Cameroonian entertainment sphere. The week-long event will include masterclasses and workshops, culminating in an award ceremony on April 26, 2025.

