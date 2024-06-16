

Kakamega: Community members in Kakamega have been urged to support the fight against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) by reporting incidents to authorities to ensure justice is served to survivors. A Gender Police Officer at Kakamega Police Station in charge of child protection, Elizabeth Akai, has assured safety for both survivors and those who report SGBV cases.





According to Kenya News Agency, Akai emphasized that individuals can report SGBV incidents by visiting any police station or by calling toll-free lines, including 112, 999, or the National GBV helpline number 1195. She highlighted the presence of a Witness Protection Agency to safeguard those who report incidents until justice is achieved, even in the face of threats.





Akai issued a stern warning to perpetrators, stating that they will face severe penalties under the Sexual Offences Act, 2006. She noted that defiling a child between ages 1-11 could result in life imprisonment, while perpetrators of crimes against children aged 12-15 could face a minimum of 20 years, and those against children aged 16-17 could face at least 15 years in prison.





She also urged parents to be cautious of whom they leave their children with, warning that house managers or extended family members could potentially be abusers. Akai stressed the importance of reporting such incidents immediately to relevant authorities for action.





Additionally, Akai stated that individuals who conspire to block survivors from accessing justice by issuing threats will also face charges. Her remarks were made during a community campaign at the Lurambi Chief Office, organized by Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO) to raise awareness on child protection, GBV/SGBV matters, and related legal aspects.





Esther Makokha, SHOFCO’s senior case worker, mentioned that the organization has partnered with pro bono lawyers to assist survivors in seeking justice, encouraging them not to be afraid. Furthermore, SGBV champion Robert Amakobe Shinyali highlighted the establishment of safe houses and rescue centers by the Kakamega county government to protect survivors from threats posed by perpetrators, with adult protection available through witness protection services.

