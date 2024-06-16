SYDNEY, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global broker Axi proudly announces a major milestone in its trader funding program, Axi Select, as it celebrates its 5th $1 million funded trader, and surpasses $5 million in profit payouts year-to-date.

The latest trader to reach the $1 million mark is Yoleny G, a trader who identifies as a proud wife and mother of two. Her achievement is particularly significant as she becomes the 5th trader to reach this milestone with Axi. Yoleny’s accomplishment is not only a testament of her trading discipline but also marks a personal goal on her path to Axi’s elite Pro M stage.

“I’m incredibly proud of my achievement. Reaching $1 million funded status has been a personal mission, and this is just the beginning.” – Yoleny G.

Yoleny joins an elite group of traders who have reached the $1 million funding threshold under the Axi Select program. The first two Pro M traders recently came together for an exclusive visit to Axi’s global headquarters in Sydney, where they shared insights, met the Axi team, and celebrated their collective success.

The Axi Select community has rapidly grown to over 30,000 members, making it one of the most dynamic traders funded ecosystems globally. Axi’s recent collaboration with Bloomberg further reinforces its commitment to providing high-quality resources, transparency, and market insight for retail traders striving to reach the next level of their trading journey.

As of July 2025, Axi has paid out over $7.6million to funded traders, with one standout individual earning $108,879.66 in May alone.

This milestone reflects Axi’s continued focus on empowering skilled traders with real opportunities to grow, backed by capital, education and access to key trading tools. As Axi continues to expand the Axi Select program and its global trading community, milestones like these reinforce the company’s commitment to providing serious traders with the tools, capital, and support they need to succeed. With more traders advancing toward higher funding levels and new initiatives on the horizon, Axi remains focused on being a market leader in this space.

About Axi

Axi is a global online FX and CFD trading company, with thousands of customers in 100+ countries worldwide. Axi offers CFDs for several asset classes including Forex, Shares, Gold, Oil, Coffee, and more.

