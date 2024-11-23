Baptist Institute of Health Sciences (BIHS) Graduates Its 12th Batch.



Mbingo: The Baptist Institute of Health Sciences (BIHS) at Mbingo Baptist Hospital has celebrated the graduation of its 12th batch of students. This cohort notably includes the inaugural graduates from the Masters in Public Health Program (MPH).

According to Cameroon News Agency, the graduation ceremony was held in conjunction with those of the Pan-African Academy of Christian Surgeons (PAACS) and the Christian Internal Medicine Specialization (CIMS). These programs specialize in training surgeons and internists who incorporate a holistically Christian perspective in healthcare delivery.

During the event, Mr. Ngum Samuel, the CBC Director of Health Services, addressed the graduates, urging them to deliver Christ-centered care and to be a positive influence in the medical field both in Cameroon and beyond.

This graduation takes place amidst ongoing challenges in the region’s health facilities, exacerbated by persistent conflict. The Cameroon Baptist Convention (CBC), which manages the hospital, faces its ow

n internal difficulties. The new graduates are seen as a crucial addition to the medical workforce in Cameroon, a country where many medical professionals often seek opportunities elsewhere due to inadequate pay and working conditions.