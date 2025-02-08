Baptist Leaders in Cameroon Remain Silent Amidst Anglophone Conflict



Yaound©: The ongoing Anglophone Conflict in Cameroon has drawn attention to the notable silence of Baptist leaders, highlighting a stark contrast with their American counterparts who are often vocal on matters of public interest. The Cameroon Baptist Convention (CBC), the largest Baptist denomination in the country and a member of the Baptist World Alliance (BWA) based in the United States, has chosen not to take a vocal stance on the conflict, which has become a pressing national issue.





According to Cameroon News Agency, this silence is surprising given the historical activism of Baptist leaders in the United States, such as the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who used his Christian faith to advocate for civil rights for African-Americans. Dr. King’s legacy of vocal advocacy continues with his daughter and other leaders like the Rev. Jesse Jackson and the Rev. Al Sharpton, who have been outspoken on various social and political issues, including racial justice and police brutality.





The reluctance of Cameroonian Baptist leaders to engage in political discourse can be attributed to several factors. President Paul Biya’s authoritarian rule and tight control over the country discourage open criticism, as dissent is often perceived as treasonous. This environment contrasts sharply with the United States, where freedom of expression is constitutionally protected, allowing religious leaders to openly critique the government without fear of persecution.





Furthermore, Cameroonian Baptists traditionally focus on evangelism and social endeavors such as education and health, rather than political engagement. Despite this focus, the church’s role as a moral compass raises questions about its silence during a national crisis. The fear of repercussions from the Biya regime, known for its harsh treatment of critics, also plays a significant role in their reticence.





Historically, Baptists in Cameroon have experienced a decline in influence and numbers, partly due to the transition of missionary work to the Presbyterian-led Basel Mission after Germany’s defeat in World War I. This diminished influence, coupled with the potential for swift government retaliation, deters Baptist leaders from openly criticizing the regime.





In conclusion, the silence of Baptist leaders in Cameroon during the Anglophone Conflict is a complex issue influenced by political, historical, and social factors, contrasting sharply with the activism of their American counterparts.

