MTN Cameroon Blocks CRM Momo SIM Card Without Notice



Yaoundé: The Cameroon Renaissance Movement (CRM) has denounced the abrupt blocking of its MTN SIM card, which was specifically used for collecting campaign funds for its 2025 presidential candidate, Maurice Kamto. The CRM received an electronic message from MTN on January 31, 2025, informing them of the blockage without any prior warning or explanation.

According to Cameroon News Agency, despite efforts to clarify the situation, the CRM has yet to receive a valid reason or legal justification for this action. This move has sparked concerns about the potential disruption of the CRM’s campaign efforts, particularly in the lead-up to the 2025 presidential election.

The CRM has urged its supporters to remain calm and has provided alternative channels for contributions, via bank deposits. The party has also emphasized its commitment to transparency and accountability in its campaign financing.

This development comes amidst a broader context of uncertainty surrounding the 2025 presidential election in Cameroon,

with concerns about the potential for electoral fraud and manipulation.