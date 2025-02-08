Sosucam Adds Meagre Salary Increase After Strike Action



Yaound©: Cameroon Sugar Company, Sosucam by its French-language acronym, has increased its workers’ salaries by 1,000F CFA following nearly two weeks of protest. Initiated on January 26, the violent strike paralyzed the group’s activities resulting in losses estimated at nearly 3 billion FCFA. The unrest led to one death, 11 injuries, and the destruction of over 150 hectares of sugarcane fields, as workers voiced concerns over delayed salary payments and changes in payment methods.





According to Cameroon News Agency, Sosucam management held a meeting with staff representatives and union leaders on February 7 to address the internal tensions. Several resolutions were reached, including an increase in the base salary from 56,000 FCFA to 57,000 FCFA for agricultural laborer cutters classified in Category 2A, as stated in a company information note. Additionally, the dirt allowance was raised by 150 FCFA, increasing it from 600 FCFA to 750 FCFA per month. The monthly health allowance for seasonal workers was also increased from 3,000 FCFA to 3,500 FCFA.





Sosucam also decided to return to its classical payroll system, meaning salaries will be paid on the 5th of the following month and the advance on the 20th of each month starting this February. Strict recommendations regarding adherence to these deadlines, improvements in workers’ reception conditions, and the installation of payment counters were also outlined. The company committed to taking all necessary measures to protect its employees and restoring a stable situation to ensure a smooth resumption of activities on February 8.





The company, mostly owned by the French group Somdia, faced widespread condemnation of repressive methods used against its workers on strike. In a letter addressed to the European Commission, European Parliament member Marina Mesure expressed her outrage at the treatment of employees. She emphasized that the actions taken represented a violation of fundamental workers’ rights, particularly the freedom of association.





Maurice Kamto, opposition leader of the CRM political party, also condemned the company’s repressive methods in a statement. ‘A respectful dialogue with the workers would have been enough to lighten the atmosphere in a company,’ he wrote. ‘Bosses who love their company and respect their staff, without whom shareholders would not be able to reap the rewards of their investments, do not call in the security forces carrying weapons against their employees,’ Kamto added.

