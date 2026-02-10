Bitget and BlockSec Introduce the UEX Security Standard, Setting a New Benchmark for Universal Exchanges

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), today announced the release of The UEX Security Standard: From Proof to Protection , a joint research report authored with blockchain security firm BlockSec. The report outlines a system-level security framework designed for exchanges operating across crypto, tokenized assets, and traditional financial markets within unified account environments.

As trading platforms evolve into Universal Exchanges, first coined by Bitget CEO Gracy Chen at its 7th year anniversary , security challenges extend beyond single-asset custody and on-chain safeguards. Unified margin systems, shared settlement infrastructure, and cross-market access introduce new risks, with failures at the account, data, or permission layer capable of rippling across products and asset classes. The report addresses these challenges by shifting the security conversation from isolated controls toward continuous, verifiable resilience.

The UEX Security Standard defines five core benchmarks for the next generation of exchange security: verifiable solvency, multi-asset risk isolation, data security and privacy protection, AI-driven dynamic monitoring, and resilient application and infrastructure defense. Together, these standards aim to ensure that risks can be contained, correctness can be verified, and trust can scale alongside platform complexity.

The framework is grounded in measurable safeguards already in place at Bitget, including a regular Proof of Reserves reporting and a strong Protection Fund . These measures are reinforced through collaboration with BlockSec, spanning real-time monitoring, offensive security testing, incident response readiness, and compliance-grade controls such as AML screening and fund tracing.

“The transition to Universal Exchanges changes the nature of security risk,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “Security can no longer focus on individual assets or reactive disclosure. It must operate at the system level, where risks are identified early, isolated by design, and verified under real-world conditions.”

From BlockSec’s perspective, the report reflects a broader industry shift toward integrated security architectures. “UEX is not just a product upgrade. It is a structural shift in how trading infrastructure and security must work,” said Yajin Zhou, Co-founder and CEO of BlockSec. “When you combine crypto-native assets with stocks, ETFs, and other off-chain instruments, the security boundary expands dramatically. Platforms must prove asset transparency, ensure pricing integrity, and secure off-chain dependencies to the same standard as on-chain systems. UEX demands a unified, verifiable security framework that can protect multi-asset trading at scale.”

Beyond technical architecture, the report also emphasizes transparency, emergency response readiness, and user education as part of a comprehensive security model. It positions security not as a static feature, but as an operating discipline that must evolve alongside market structure and product complexity.

The UEX report is intended to serve as a reference point for exchanges, regulators, and market participants navigating the next phase of multi-asset trading infrastructure.

For the full report, visit here .

