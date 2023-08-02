National Bank of Angola (BNA) warns the public about the sale, on public roads, of adulterated printed copies of the Law on the General Regime of Financial Institutions.

This is the Law nr.14/21, of May 19, Law of the General Regime of Financial Institutions, which defines the guiding principles of the financial system.

The Law also regulates the process of establishment and the exercise of financial institutions, the exercise of the activity of supervision, corrective intervention, resolution, sanctions and dissolution and liquidation.

In a statement reached ANGOP, the Central Bank says that it took notice of the existence of tampered with copies of the referred Law on August 14, 2023, as part of the permanent monitoring of the financial markets.

The Central Bank considers that the non-conformities contained in the aforementioned copies distort the legislator’s thinking and lead to the inadequate application of the above Law.

National Bank of Angola urges its recipients to refrain from acquiring the Law on the General Regime of Financial Institutions and other financial legislation in inappropriate places

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)