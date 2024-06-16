

Nakuru: Employers have been advised to improve the service delivery techniques of Human Resource Units (HRU) in their organisations through continuous training programmes in line with emerging technological trends and changing demands of the society both locally and globally.





According to Kenya News Agency, the Human Resource Management Professionals Examinations Board (HRMPEB) has stated that Human Resource (HR) professionals in both the public and private sectors needed an increasingly wide range of skills, not only in talent areas but also in the understanding of how the business works, makes money and competes.





HRMPEB Chief Executive Officer Ms. Margaret Nguu noted that managing employees in today’s workplace is increasingly becoming complex and many human resource practitioners are not equipped to handle the evolving challenges, hence the need for re-skilling. Ms. Nguu explained that what this means for organisations in Kenya is that in order to compete and thrive in the marketplace, a new approach to managing their human capital would need to be adopted in order to cater to the needs of the 21st Century workforce.





Speaking at the Mount Kenya University’s Main Campus in Nakuru after overseeing more than 100 aspiring and practising human resource professionals starting their certification exams, the CEO affirmed that expectations of today’s enlightened workforce demanded a highly professional approach. She added that gone were the days when human resource management was principally a paperwork and administrative role responsible for assisting employees with personal problems.





Ms. Nguu emphasized that today, human resource management is an integral part of the strategic position that an organisation assumes, inseparable from key organisational goals and market plans. She further indicated that as Kenya strives towards its Vision 2030 and pursues the G4 agenda, the role of certified HR professionals in all sectors becomes increasingly crucial.





The Human Resource Management Professionals Examinations Board (HRMPEB) is a State Corporation established under Section 16 of the Human Resource Management Professionals Act, No. 52 of 2012. It is mandated to develop curricula and examine and certify HR Professionals and is accredited by the Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA) as a Qualification Awarding Authority (QAI). Countrywide, more than 1,500 aspiring and practising human resource professionals across Kenya are sitting their certification examinations administered by HRMPEB.





The exams, conducted in major towns including Nairobi, Kisumu, Nakuru, Eldoret, Mombasa, Thika, Nyeri, Kakamega, and Nanyuki, are part of one of the largest coordinated HR exam exercises in the East and Central Africa region. Candidates are sitting for the Certified Human Resource Professional (CHRP) and CBET Diploma and Certificate in HR qualifications.





Ms. Nguu observed that by aligning with national development goals, CHRP-certified individuals contribute to organisational efficiency, talent management, and overall economic progress. She highlighted that the CHRP qualification continues to grow in stature as the gold standard for HR professionals in Kenya, with growing interest from both fresh graduates and working professionals seeking structured, competency-based certification.





Nguu disclosed that HRMPEB began implementing the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) framework to formally recognise HR practitioners’ skills gained through work and informal learning. This alternative aims to include long-serving HR officers who may not be able to return to a classroom but possess a wealth of practical knowledge and experience.





The CEO warned human resource officers serving without certification, saying they risked being struck off. Her remarks underscore a new momentum behind a proposed law currently before Parliament, the Public Service Human Resource Bill, which, if passed, would make it illegal for uncertified individuals to hold HR positions in both public and private institutions.





With a Bill in Parliament, a growing pool of certified professionals, and a regulatory body keen on enforcing standards, HRMPEB says the future belongs to those who are willing to professionalise, comply, and grow. Ms. Nguu concluded by stating that HRMPEB’s certification process is rooted in the need to remain relevant, responsive, and supportive of continuous professional development, aligning HR practice with global standards.

