

Kilifi: The agricultural sector in Kenya has received a boost with the official launch of a state-of-the-art Agricultural Education, Research, and Innovation Center at Pwani University in Kilifi County. The facility, developed through a partnership between the Ministry of Education and Pwani University, is expected to play a key role in advancing agricultural education, research, and innovation in the coastal region and across the country.





According to Kenya News Agency, Deputy President Prof. Kithure Kindiki, who presided over the launch alongside Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba, said the government is committed to empowering young people by expanding opportunities in critical sectors, including agriculture. Equipped with modern laboratories, demonstration farms, and advanced ICT infrastructure, the center is designed to promote smart agriculture, sustainable farming practices, and hands-on training for students and farmers alike.





Ogamba lauded Pwani University’s leadership for their vision and effective use of resources in bringing the project to life. He noted that facilities like the new center create better opportunities for students in training and research. Youth who attended the launch welcomed the initiative, expressing hope that the center would offer practical solutions to challenges facing the agricultural sector, including outdated farming methods and limited access to information.





The establishment of the Agricultural Education, Research, and Innovation Center is part of the government’s broader agenda to modernize agriculture, support youth in agribusiness, and strengthen food systems for national development.

