

Nairobi: Bomet County is playing host to 14 counties for the Kenya Primary School Sports Association (KPSSA) athletics competition. The three-day event aimed at preparing young athletes for the regional games set to begin on April 25 at Bomet IAAF Stadium. Speaking at the opening ceremony, Bomet Kenya Primary Schools Heads Association (KEPSHA) Chairperson, Nathan Langat emphasized the need for unity among teachers, unions, businesses, and students to ensure the event’s success saying enough has been done to see the event succeed.





According to Kenya News Agency, Langat stated, “We have done everything possible to accommodate all the teams. As a county, we are fully prepared to host different events at our well-prepared venues of Longisa, Mulot, and the Bomet IAAF grounds.” Some of the activities expected at the competition include long jump, javelin, discus, shot put, triple jump, and pole vault. Langat encouraged local teams to perform well and make the county proud while urging businesses to take advantage of the event to boost their earnings.





The event was also used as a platform for teachers’ unions to voice concerns about the welfare of educators, particularly regarding the healthcare of teachers in Bomet as they host such an event. Bomet Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) Secretary Paul Kimetto expressed frustration over teachers’ mistreatment by health insurance companies. He claimed that teachers were being denied medical services at Tenwek Hospital despite their salaries being deducted to pay for the insurance.





Kimetto warned that KUPPET would take further action if the insurance companies do not resolve the issue by Monday next week, stating that it’s a challenge for teachers to host such field events when their medical cover is unguaranteed. He also called on Tenwek Hospital to continue serving teachers despite an outstanding debt of Sh160 million, describing the denial of treatment as discriminatory.





Kimetto further urged the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to declare Chepalungu Sub-County a hardship area. He referred to a recent case of a junior secondary school student who was attacked and killed by a crocodile along the Nyongores-Omalo River. Kenya National Union of Teachers Secretary, Desmond Langat echoed this sentiment stating that teachers and students in the area face serious risks.





Desmond criticized the lack of support from education officers following the recent tragedy in Nogirwet, where a 16-year-old boy was killed by a crocodile. He urged the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) to compensate the affected family and called on the Narok County Government to step in, given that the river falls under the Mara Conservancy.





Bomet is hosting the KPSSA event for the second time after successfully organizing the Rift Valley Secondary Schools Games last year. The event presents both a sporting and economic opportunity for the region, but the concerns raised by teachers’ highlight pressing issues that need urgent attention.

