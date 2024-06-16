

Bougouriba: On Monday, August 4, 2025, the Ministry of Infrastructure, in collaboration with the Di©bougou prison administration, officially launched a labor-intensive initiative aimed at supporting public utility works. This initiative, which focuses on the social reintegration of prisoners, seeks to improve the living environment of the local population and was inaugurated in the courtyard of the Di©bougou town hall.





According to Burkina Information Agency, the project is managed by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Access to Land, through the Technical Secretariat for Labor-Intensive Road Works (ST-TRHIMO). The initiative aims to align with presidential efforts for community development amid a decline in the state’s standard of living. The ST-TRHIMO, in collaboration with the Ministry of Justice, is expected to play a significant role in implementing community service regulations.





The launch event on August 4 featured a reforestation operation, where fruit trees were planted. Initiators of the project emphasize its dual purpose: enhancing the living conditions of the community while offering incarcerated individuals a path to social reintegration.





Inmates sentenced to community service are the primary participants, engaging in various activities over a six-month period from July 1 to December 31. These activities include cleaning gutters, collecting household waste, clearing brush at the Medical Center with Surgical Unit (CMA), and reforesting areas along Oumarou Kanazo© Avenue and the access road to the sewage sludge treatment plant. Additional efforts are scheduled for the courtyards of Di©bougou C and Di©bougou D public primary schools.





The overarching goal of the project is to alleviate prison overcrowding and promote civic engagement among inmates through community-benefitting activities.

