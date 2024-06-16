

Ouagadougou: The municipal coordination of the Bourzanga citizen watch proceeded, on Saturday, August 16, 2025, to plant more than 200 plants of various species. This initiative aims to strengthen social cohesion and magnify the resilience of the locality in the face of security challenges.





According to Burkina Information Agency, more than 200 plants composed of fruit and medicinal species, including neem trees, acacias, moringas, papayas, baobabs, and mango trees, were planted across key locations in Bourzanga. These sites include the town hall, the prefecture, the military detachment, the CSPS, the social action service, and several places of worship.





Issaka B©lem, the president of the municipal coordination of citizen monitoring, stated that the initiative extends beyond merely beautifying the environment. “Our action reflects a desire to congratulate the FDS and the VDP for the sacrifices made in securing Bourzanga, and to strengthen cohesion between the population and the civil servants who continue to work here despite an often difficult security context,” he declared.





The operation saw participation from all social classes of the commune, showcasing collective support for the initiative. Despite ongoing security challenges, Bourzanga remains steadfast and true to its reputation as a resilient city. The community continues to resist adversity while regreening and beautifying its public spaces, affirming its commitment to promoting unity and living together.

