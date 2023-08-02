British High Commission presents ambulances to the GAF



The British High Commission has presented eight ambulances to the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to improve medical outreach in the Northern border regions.

The donation demonstrated bilateral collaboration and commitment to enhancing the UK-Ghana security partnership, as well as the UK and Ghana’s strong security and defence relations.

The ambulances are outfitted with cutting-edge equipment to support the GAF’s medical missions in Ghana’s five northern regions.

They would be distributed to the Wa, Bolgatanga, Sandema Mechanical Brigade Headquarters and the Armoured Regimental Headquarters in Damango.

The donation was made as part of the UK-Ghana Civilian Military Cooperation Programme, as well as the UK-Ghana annual security dialogue partnership.

Speaking at the ceremony, UK Minister of State for the Armed Forces James Heappey said the donation reflected the strong partnership between the UK and Ghana.

‘Ghana is a key partner for the UK, we work together to tackle shared challenges from violent extremism i

n the Sahel to maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea, and this donation underscores the strong partnership between the UK and Ghana.’

Mr. Heappey remarked that the UK government was pleased to assist the GAF in its fight against violent extremism.

‘We will continue to foster long-lasting partnerships through our annual security dialogue,’ he added.

The minister also stated that the UK would continue to work closely with the GAF to support Ghana’s leadership position in the sub-region and to strengthen the capability of Ghana’s security services to take the lead in responding to regional instability, particularly that caused by violent extremists from the Sahel.

Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, Chief of the Defence Staff, thanked the UK government for its assistance to the GAF, noting that the donation came just as they were wrapping up the peacekeeping conference in Accra.

He said the conference instilled trust in Ghana’s Armed Forces, and that the support came as the Armed Forces and their allies prepared to

confront terrorism in the Northern Region.

He assured the UK government that the GAF would maintain and use the vehicles to make a needed impact.

Source: Ghana News Agency