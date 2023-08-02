

The Bui Power Authority’s Hydro-Solar Hybrid plant has made significant strides in revolutionizing the energy landscape and propelling local industries forward sustainably.

Ghana, like many African nations, has long grappled with energy access and reliability issues, hindering industrialization in both urban and rural communities.

A statement issued in Accra by Huawei said between late 2012 and 2016, Ghana experienced a severe electricity crisis called ‘Dumsor’.

This crisis was caused by a drought from the Volta Lake that threatened electricity production from the Akosombo dam; Ghana’s largest energy generating station.

It said the crisis triggered a severe power rationing programme resulting in heavy load shedding throughout the country.

The statement said at the height of this crisis, consumers faced at least 16-hour power cuts within every 24-hour period.

It said although the country had made significant strides in increasing electricity access to 86 per cent- ranking first in Sub-Saharan Africa, th

e reliability and affordability of power remained ongoing challenges and Ghana still faces persistent power supply challenges.

The statement said to address these shortfalls, the government introduced policy interventions in 2019.

The Policy aimed at boosting the utilization of renewable energy and fulfilling its commitments to achieving Sustainable Development Goal 7.

The key to these interventions was the Government’s Renewable Energy Master plan, which sought to among others, increase the proportion of renewable energy in the national energy generation mix from 42.5 MW in 2015 to 1,363.63 MW by 2030.

It said through this, Ghana integrated some renewable energy solutions into its national grid which also includes a Hydro-Solar Hybrid (HSH) plant at Banda in the Bui enclave.

The HSH plant, managed by the Authority, has a hydro capacity of 404MW and a solar capacity of 55MW.

It said the plant makes use of Huawei’s Smart Photovoltaic (PV) Solution to fuel the national grid which supports communities, fac

tories, enterprises, and small-scale businesses of over 24,000 locals in the Banda community.

The statement said the locals, whose primary occupation was cashew and sugarcane farming, rely heavily on the energy produced to operate the machinery required for planting, harvesting, and processing of these raw materials into valuable end products, such as sugar and cashew oil.

Among these is a Cashew Nut Processing Factory located within the Bui enclave called Bui Cash-U Factory.

It said covering an expansive area of about 2000 m2, the factory currently employs about 150 people to process between 6 to 8 tons of cashews daily.

‘Beyond providing employment opportunities, the factory also focuses on equipping locals of the Bono Region in the cashew nut value chain business,’ it said.

It said cashew holds significant importance for Ghana, especially in terms of foreign exchange revenue.

According to a United Nations Conference on Trade and Development report, the country was the world’s largest exporter of cash

ews in 2021, earning over $128.70 million from cashew nut exports in the first quarter.

As home to 10 active cashew processing plants, Ghana has the capacity to process 65,000 tons of raw cashews annually.

The country’s cashew industry currently employs over 800,000 people directly and indirectly across the cashew supply chain, including farmers, factory workers, buyers, and exporters.

The statement said Huawei’s Smart PV Solution extended beyond power generation.

It said by collaborating with Meinergy, the owner of the cashew factory and the Authority, the company sought to provide industrial training for 800 locals in the cashew nut value chain business.

‘Through this factory, I have learnt to how to plant, harvest and select the best cashew for processing’, said Afeke, a worker at the factory.

She indicated that the factory provided a stable and better source of income as compared to her previous seasonal job.

The First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo indicated that, her office remained committed to wo

rking closely with industry partners and Huawei, to help bridge the gender divide and transform the lives of Ghanaians.

She said, ‘the world is going green and projects such as the Hydro-Solar Hybrid plant fueling activities of a huge cashew factory at a rural town, is an indication that Ghana is on the right path towards the realization of a sustainable and eco-friendly digital future.’

The First Lady said in harnessing the power of renewable energy, this initiative does not only address the nation’s energy challenges but also paves the way for economic growth, bringing hope to rural communities and empowering them for a brighter future.

Source: Ghana News Agency