

Ouagadougou: The Association of the Wounded of the Popular Uprising (ABIPBF) of October 30 and 31, 2014, has contributed to the presidential initiative Faso Mªbo with a donation of one ton of cement. This contribution was made on Sunday, August 10, 2025, in Ouagadougou.





According to Burkina Information Agency, the president of ABIPBF, Dramane Ou©draogo, emphasized that this gesture is aimed at performing a beneficial act for the construction of Burkina Faso. He stated that the injured members of the association came forward to honor the initiative of President Captain Ibrahim Traor© by donating a ton of cement and extending a helping hand.





Dramane Ou©draogo highlighted the commitment of the association’s members to the development of the country. He noted that some members have even enlisted as Volunteers for the Defense of the Homeland (VDPs) to help recapture the territory. The President also expressed pride in being associated with the government’s vision for the development of Burkina Faso through the Faso Mªbo initiative.

