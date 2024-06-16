

Kantchari: The Combat Forces, supported by air vectors, neutralized about a hundred terrorists in Kantchari (East) on Saturday, August 9, 2025, who were preparing to attack the locality. This information was obtained by AIB from security sources.





According to Burkina Information Agency, on that day, men of the 24th BIR detected the presence of a large group of terrorists north of their position, likely in preparation for an assault. A swift and well-coordinated maneuver with air support allowed the forces to destroy the enemy position, resulting in the death of more than a hundred fighters and causing the remaining terrorists to flee, leaving behind a large stockpile of weapons.





This successful operation is part of an ongoing offensive initiated by the Combat Forces, which have been exerting significant pressure on the terrorists for several weeks. Prior operations have seen similar successes across the region. On July 2, the 19th BIR conducted offensive actions in Nindangou, neutralizing several criminals and seizing equipment.





Subsequent operations include a July 6 confrontation in the Bankuy region, where Volunteers for the Defense of the Fatherland (VDP) in Kombori repelled an attack, forcing survivors to flee, abandoning bodies and weapons. On July 17, in Salambor©, the Combatant Forces resisted an assault with fierce determination.





During the same period, in To©ni, a large contingent of criminals was defeated, and war material was recovered by the units. On July 19, in Djibo, terrorists targeting several outposts were routed by waiting units.





July concluded with increased combined ground and air strikes. On July 23, an infiltration attempt in Taparko was thwarted by a BIR on maneuvers. The following day, in the Bankuy region, the Armed Forces achieved a significant victory against approaching criminals in Solimana.





Further operations included the interception and neutralization of attackers by the 8th BIR in Nionko and Poullal© on July 26, and an assault on criminals in Bolibana by the 15th BIR on July 27. During a reconnaissance mission on the same day, air vectors targeted criminals in a nearby hilltop area, leading to their neutralization by nearby ground forces.





On July 29, a terrorist leader in a pick-up truck escorted by motorcycles was tracked to his hideout and neutralized with his escort in the Gorom area. The military authorities commend the courage and professionalism of the units involved and reaffirm their commitment to continue operations until the complete liberation of the national territory.

