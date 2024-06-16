

Yatenga: The Yatenga Provincial Directorate of Preschool, Primary, and Non-Formal Education (DPEPPNF) organized the 2025 edition of the Day of Excellence to celebrate the merit of education stakeholders. The activity was chaired by the High Commissioner of Yatenga Province, Tass©r© Nacoulma, noted the AIB.





According to Burkina Information Agency, it was under the theme “Celebrating excellence in resilience, a guarantee of a successful education system” that the actors of the educational community commemorated the Day of Excellence in Yatenga, this Saturday, August 9, 2025, in the premises of the provincial directorate.





A factor of healthy emulation, the organization of this day contributes to the improvement of the indicators of the education system, indicated the provincial director, Salam Ou©draogo. He recalled that the province obtained, in the 2025 session, a record rate of 88.10% success in the Primary School Certificate (CEP) exam, with 176 schools all having achieved a rate of 100%.





For this 2025 edition, more than twenty winners and educational structures were rewarded: motorcycles for the best CM2 teachers, bicycles and various kits for students, desktop computers and toolboxes for the best center, as well as certificates of recognition for educators and education partners.





In her message, the representative of the sponsors, Adja Fati Ou©draogo, congratulated all the actors for their commitment to their work. “The high success rates indicated are revealing. This day dedicated to excellence highlights the efforts and successes of students in an official and public manner, and values work, commitment, and self-improvement,” she said.





Ms. Ou©draogo expressed the hope that the province of Yatenga would shine more brightly in terms of education, before reaffirming the willingness of sponsors to support such an initiative.





Speaking before the award ceremony, the High Commissioner of Yatenga, Tass©r© Nacoulma, emphasized the importance given by the Head of State, Ibrahim Traor©, to the education sector, by creating the Presidential Initiative for Quality Education for All.





Mr. Nacoulma appealed to the winners to remain role models for their loved ones and for the Nation, which expects to benefit from their knowledge, skills and know-how to meet the challenges of development.





The Day of Excellence was sponsored by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the NGO SOS Sahel, Mr. Salifou Ou©draogo, and co-sponsored by the CEO of the company Nab©lisgo et Fr¨res (ENAF), El Hadj Ilassa Ou©draogo, who provided financial and material support for the activity.





The event saw a strong mobilization of stakeholders from the Yatenga educational community.

