

Bobo-dioulasso: The National Office of Major Projects of Burkina Faso (BN-GPB) held discussions on Wednesday in Bobo-Dioulasso with journalists, communicators, influencers, and activists on the six Presidential Initiatives implemented by President Ibrahim Traoré to drive economic and social development in the country.

According to Burkina Information Agency, the meeting aimed to help the Burkinabe people better understand these initiatives, which focus on community development, agricultural production, food self-sufficiency, young sportspeople, health, quality education, and the special Faso Mêbo initiative. Jacinthe Anaïs Myriam Tapsoba, the director of planning and monitoring and evaluation of the BN-GPB, highlighted that Captain Traoré’s vision is to foster development and ensure national sovereignty, particularly in food security.

Speakers Dominique Konombo and Pascal Ouédraogo elaborated on the missions, objectives, institutional framework, and management bodies of the BN-GPB, emphasizing that the refo

rms are aimed at improving indicators in agriculture, infrastructure, community development, health, sport, and education. Michel Congo, the representative of the Executive Director of BN-GPB, noted the visible impacts of these initiatives on agricultural production and urban development.

Congo further stressed the importance of creating a structured presentation of these initiatives and their initial results to media actors, stating, “I invite you to participate wholeheartedly and to remain attentive in order to make the most of these communications on presidential initiatives. I remain convinced that these sessions will be a game-changer.”

The Minister of Communication and government spokesperson, Pingdwendé Gilbert Ouédraogo, encouraged journalists, influencers, and activists to support the successful implementation of the reforms initiated by President Traoré. He also praised their role in government communication efforts for a sovereign and prosperous Burkina.