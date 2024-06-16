

Ouagadougou: The Minister in charge of Youth, Roland Somda, presided over the official launch of International Youth Day activities on Monday, August 11. The event is themed “Pact for the future: The Burkina we want, the role of youth in a Burkina of peace and sovereignty.” Minister Somda emphasized the role of youth as vital instruments for national development.





According to Burkina Information Agency, the current edition of International Youth Day is designed to be inclusive and action-oriented, featuring awareness campaigns and training sessions in all regions. These activities will cover significant themes such as the future pact, the progressive and popular revolution, the confederation of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), and presidential initiatives that serve as catalysts for the socio-economic integration of young people.





The event will also feature regional consultations and exhibitions showcasing talents, initiatives, and innovations from the youth aimed at addressing contemporary challenges. A “Tribune of Creativity and Innovation” competition is set to promote the commitment and solutions proposed by young people. Additionally, youth organizations and sports movements are encouraged to contribute to the Faso Mªbo initiative.





The activities will culminate in a national youth conference on August 11 and 12, providing a platform for young voices to engage in discussions on major national development issues. Minister Somda highlighted the importance of transitioning from a passive to an active, responsible civic and patriotic stance to collectively build a strong, united, and sovereign Burkina Faso for future generations.





The Minister underscored the significance of the day as a platform for reflection and action to foster the active participation of youth in national development. He called upon government bodies, civil society, and technical and financial partners to enhance their support for the socio-economic and professional growth of Burkinabe youth.





In his closing remarks, Minister Somda urged young people to engage actively in upcoming activities and to voice their commitments sincerely and ambitiously.

