

Ouagadougou: Residents mobilize for massive reforestation: The municipality of Djibo took a significant step towards environmental conservation by organizing an extensive reforestation event at Primary School A as part of the National Tree Days. On August 9, 2025, more than a hundred seedlings were planted, showcasing the combined efforts of local authorities and the community.





According to Burkina Information Agency, this initiative was driven by the community’s youth collective and was a part of the National Tree Days. The event saw the participation of the High Commissioner of Soum Province, Mr. Wend Néré Wilfried Tougouma, who not only inaugurated the event but also took part in the planting process. His speech highlighted the critical need for environmental preservation amidst challenges like climate change and deforestation.





The event was attended by various dignitaries, including the provincial director of the Environment, several provincial service heads, the representative of the prefect of Djibo, members of the Defense and Security Forces, and numerous customary and religious leaders. The strong turnout of women and young people from the commune underscored the community’s dedication to environmental initiatives.





Organizers of the event emphasized that this reforestation effort is more than just a symbolic act; it is a concrete response to the widespread deforestation threatening biodiversity and accelerating desertification in the area. The collective stressed the importance of regular monitoring to ensure the planted trees thrive and contribute to the local ecosystem.





Participants used the occasion to exchange ideas on best practices in natural resource management and tree care. Public awareness messages were disseminated, encouraging individuals to integrate simple, sustainable ecological actions into their daily lives.





Through this reforestation drive, Djibo demonstrates its commitment to restoring vegetation cover and providing a healthier, greener environment for future generations. Local authorities have pledged to support similar initiatives across the commune’s neighborhoods and villages, reinforcing the importance of collective action in environmental conservation.





The day concluded on a positive note, with participants unified in the belief that the success of this endeavor relies on the continued commitment of the entire community.

