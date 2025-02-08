Cameroon Decides 2025: Civil Society Actor Claims Regional Strength Will Oust Biya



Douala: Cameroonian civil society actor Ndimancho Michael Tarche has expressed confidence that a strong coalition can successfully oust 92-year-old President Paul Biya, drawing strength from regional bases.

According to Cameroon News Agency, in a letter addressed to opposition leaders on February 6, 2025, Tarche emphasized that uniting can help spread their message, mobilize voters, and provide critical support on election day. He highlighted key parties such as the SDF (Social Democratic Front) in the North West and South West regions, the PCRN (Cameroon Renaissance Movement) in Sanaga Maritime, the CRM (Cameroon Renaissance Movement) in Baham and parts of Littoral, the UDC (Union Démocratique du Cameroun) in Noun Division, and the UPC (Union des Populations du Cameroun) in parts of Littoral.

Tarche acknowledged that forming a coalition is challenging, citing past betrayals during previous attempts at partnership in presidential elections since the 1990s. He noted, “There has never been true unity and coo

rdination amongst you,” and urged opposition leaders to learn from the SDF’s past mistakes, which saw a significant decline in their electoral performance over the years.

He further urged the opposition to recognize the ‘centripetal forces’ supporting their victory, including the church, the age of the president, and the will of the Cameroonian citizens. Tarche made a fervent appeal to opposition leaders to prioritize the general interest over self-gain, advocating for peaceful approaches to the political struggle. He stressed the role of opposition leaders in maintaining peace in the restive English-speaking regions of Cameroon.

The letter also delves into the historical context of the opposition in Cameroon, describing the SDF as the ‘mother of the opposition’ and analyzing its rise and decline. Tarche outlined the potential for a coalition to leverage regional strengths, media, technology, and international support to challenge the ruling party’s dominance, emphasizing the importance of strategic plannin

g and grassroots mobilization.

The church’s role in political change, the president’s age, and the citizens’ desire for change were cited as key factors that could support a coalition’s success. The letter highlights the significant voter registration numbers as evidence of public readiness for change, underscoring the importance of presenting a unified opposition candidate to meet the citizens’ expectations.