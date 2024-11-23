Cameroon Government Condemns Kidnap of Idabato Divisional Officer, Affirms Commitment to His Release.



Yaounde: The government of Cameroon has expressed its strong condemnation of the kidnapping and prolonged captivity of the Divisional Officer (DO) of Idabato, Ewane Roland, along with municipal official Etongo Ismael. This reaction comes 53 days after their abduction, as detailed in a statement dated November 22.

According to Cameroon News Agency, government spokesperson Minister Rene Emmanuel Sadi confirmed that the kidnapping was executed by armed pirates from a neighboring country. In a firm statement, Minister Sadi condemned the act as “odious, cowardly and despicable,” asserting that it was carried out by lawless individuals targeting state representatives.

The statement further highlighted the harsh treatment faced by the kidnapped officials, describing it as “extremely cruel physical abuse and inhuman and degrading.” This revelation follows the circulation of a distressing video on social media, where Ewane Roland was seen tied face-down to a wooden structure, pleading for the ransom demanded by his

captors. However, Minister Sadi did not provide specific details on the government’s efforts towards securing their release.

Despite the lack of detailed strategies, the government assured the public of its dedication to resolving the situation. “The Government wishes to make it known that everything possible is being done to preserve the life of the Divisional Officer of Idabato as well as that of his colleague, and to obtain a happy outcome to this scabrous and unfortunate affair,” Minister Sadi concluded.

Ewane Roland and Etongo Ismael were abducted on October 1, 2024, from the Ndian Division in the South West Region. Official reports indicate that the captives were transported by sea to Nigeria by the armed pirates. Family members have disclosed that the kidnappers are demanding a ransom exceeding 700,000 US dollars for their release.