Cameroonians trapped in St Kitts demand release

Some 14 survivors of a boat accident in St Kitts, near Texas, USA, have demanded to be released. The Cameroonians who said they were fleeing from armed conflict in the Anglophone regions, have been held in detention centers since the incident in March.

On March 28, 2923, about 30 passengers were onboard a fishing boat that sank in the Caribbean off the coast of St Kitts. At least 3 people died and 13 went missing after the boat capsized.

Of the 14 survivors, all Cameroonians, 3 are women, 4 are teachers, with the majority coming from Lebialem division in the South West region.

The victims say they have been held for too long in detention centers. They want to:

Freedom to get our United Nations ID cards.

Freedom to speak with US Embassy and US Congress.

Freedom to get home to our community in Texas.

The founder of the Cameroon American Council, Sylvie Ngassa Qwasinwi Bello, told CNA that “I am a sailor myself. So their survival stories are so improbable.” She confirmed that she has been advocating for their plights to be heard by the US.

Source: Cameroon News Agency