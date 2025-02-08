

Yaound©: The recent victory of Donald Trump has sparked discussions among many Africans, including Cameroonians, who have been notably vocal in their support for Trump and their disdain for his predecessor Joe Biden. This phenomenon raises questions about why Africans, who are not directly affected by US policies, show such interest in American politics while often neglecting their own political landscapes.





According to Cameroon News Agency, while Trump has garnered admiration from some Africans for his professed Christian values, his policies have had adverse effects on African communities. Notably, Trump has called for the deportation of 1,700 Cameroonians and threatened the temporary protected status of 40,000 more. Despite these actions, many Africans continue to focus their political energies on Trump rather than addressing issues within their own countries.





Cameroon’s President Paul Biya has been in power for over 40 years, largely due to a lack of scrutiny and accountability from the Cameroonian populace. The focus on American politics detracts from the pressing need for Cameroonians to demand transparency and accountability from their own leaders. One crucial area requiring attention is the financial transparency of public officials, including President Biya and his ministers, whose opulence contrasts starkly with the poverty experienced by many Cameroonians.





The infrastructure in Cameroon, including airports and seaports, has suffered from neglect, hindering economic growth. Unlike neighboring countries that have prioritized infrastructure development, Cameroon remains reliant on foreign aid and loans. The recent cuts to international aid from the US highlight the need for Cameroonians to advocate for domestic investment in infrastructure to boost the economy.





As the 2025 presidential elections approach, there is growing disillusionment with Biya’s prolonged leadership. At 92 years old, Biya’s intent to run for an eighth term has faced little opposition from the populace. Cameroonians are encouraged to channel their political energy towards advocating for new leadership and democratic reforms.





While the interest in American politics is evident, Cameroonians must redirect their focus to their own governance. By demanding accountability, transparency, and infrastructure investment from their government, they can work towards a prosperous and democratic future for Cameroon.

