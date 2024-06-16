

Douala: Bet website 1xBet is providing an enticing opportunity for its users, offering a 5% cashback on deposits made through the Orange payment system. This promotional offer, known as Cashback Orange, is designed for bettors who are looking to maximize their winnings without risking their own funds.





According to Cameroon News Agency, to take advantage of the Cashback Orange promo, participants must complete a few straightforward steps. Initially, users need to either sign up or log in to their existing accounts on the 1xBet website or app. Following this, they must replenish their account using the Orange payment system. Upon successful deposit, users will receive 5% of their deposit amount as a promo code.





Before embarking on this promotion, users must ensure that all personal information in their account is up-to-date and that the option to participate in bonus promotions is activated. It is also crucial to visit the promo page to confirm the exact minimum deposit required to qualify for Cashback Orange.





To utilize the bonus, users are required to wager the promo code amount on accumulator bets, either pre-match or live, consisting of at least four outcomes with odds of 1.6 or higher. It is important to note that handicaps, totals, and canceled bets are not considered for this promotion. If the promotional bet is successful, users will receive their winnings without having to spend their own money.





The promo code provided through Cashback Orange is valid for 24 hours, and users can obtain a new promo code every 24 hours. It is suggested to divide the available deposit into segments and make a new deposit only after the previous bonus has been wagered. This strategic approach ensures continuous participation in the promotion and maximizes potential benefits.

