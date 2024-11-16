CBC and PCC Confront New Leadership Challenges Amid Upcoming Elections.



Bamenda: History, they say, has a way of repeating itself. In 2022, we reported on parallel crises affecting both the Cameroon Baptist Convention (CBC) and the Presbyterian Church in Cameroon (PCC), two of the largest Protestant denominations in Anglophone Cameroon.

According to Cameroon News Agency, at the time, the CBC Executive President was embroiled in a court case with the Redeemer Baptist Church in Mile 3, Bamenda. The pastor of the church at the time, Rev. Sam Jato, had claimed ownership of the congregation, but the court ultimately ruled in favor of the CBC. Meanwhile, the PCC’s Kumba Town congregation was rocked by a corruption scandal involving then-pastor Rev. Mrs. Mary Wose, who was accused by some members of attempting to misappropriate church funds. Protesters staged public demonstrations, blowing whistles and holding signs, while unknown individuals later placed fetishes and blood at the church gate.

Fast forward two years, and both denominations find themselves once again at a crossroads. W

ith CBC national elections scheduled for November 23 and PCC elections set for November 18-nearly a week apart-both churches are grappling with new crises. The CBC is facing a legal challenge after three excommunicated members filed a lawsuit, claiming the upcoming elections violate the CBC constitution. At the same time, the PCC is dealing with internal unrest, as some members are already vowing to contest the election results, accusing outgoing Moderator Rev. Dr. Fonki Samuel of attempting to manipulate the elections to install his own supporters into key positions.

As both Rev. Dr. Nditemeh of the CBC and Rev. Dr. Fonki of the PCC approach the end of their terms later this year, change appears imminent. However, their departures are met with a mix of fear and uncertainty, with some members questioning the direction their respective churches will take.

No leader is perfect, and leadership is often judged more harshly in office than in hindsight. History tends to offer a clearer perspective on a leader’s a

ccomplishments or failures. Rather than fixating on the controversies surrounding their tenures, it’s important to assess their records. After all, the church is not a political institution, but a spiritual one. Christians should prioritize their spiritual well-being over concerns about finances or power struggles within the leadership.

Critics of both Fonki and Nditemeh point to various shortcomings, but it’s also worth acknowledging their positive contributions. For instance, under Fonki’s leadership, the PCC saw the construction of a new, state-of-the-art synod office and the establishment of several new hospitals to serve the country. Similarly, Nditemeh has worked to implement a revised CBC constitution aimed at ensuring transparency in church leadership, improving the management of finances, and promoting a healthy rotation of leadership to prevent power from becoming entrenched. He has also advocated for fair salaries for staff and improved financial accountability.

In the end, both the CBC and the P

CC should strive to lead by example. It is disheartening when flawed leaders-who were chosen by their congregations to fulfill important roles-are subjected to name-calling and public humiliation simply for carrying out the responsibilities entrusted to them by their Christians. Despite their imperfections, their legacies should be assessed on their accomplishments and contributions to their denominations and communities, rather than on the controversies that often surround leadership transitions.

The CBC and PCC are the pride of Anglophone Cameroonians, and to see these churches in the news for the wrong reasons is a reflection of the failures of the Christians in these churches and not necessarily of their leaders. The Bible tells Christians how to resolve their differences, and it is supposed to be done in love and in private, not in secular courts or on social media where name-calling and personal interests take precedence over love and biblical admonition.