CBC Executive President Announces Resignation Amid Legal Battles.



Bangolan: In a new turn of events in the Cameroon Baptist Convention (CBC), the Rev. Dr. Nditemeh Charlemagne has announced that he is stepping down as the Convention’s Executive President.

According to Cameroon News Agency, Rev. Dr. Nditemeh made this announcement via an audio message, expressing his preference for peace over power. He stated, “It is not too much for a leader to sacrifice power for the sake of peace,” emphasizing the value of peace over power, greed, and tribalism. His decision to resign was made after discussions with his family, reflecting his desire for the well-being of the CBC over personal ambition.

Rev. Dr. Nditemeh further explained that he had never intended to seek a second term. However, he realized shortly into his tenure that implementing the positive changes he envisioned for the CBC would be challenging due to resistance within the church. This resistance, he suggested, was fueled by individuals benefiting from maintaining the current state of affairs.

The announcement of

his resignation coincides with ongoing legal battles, with some CBC members taking legal action against him regarding the elections scheduled for today. These elections faced bans from local government authorities in several regions, including Bamenda, Kumbo, Kumba, Ndu, and Oku. However, most of these bans were lifted less than a day later, adding another layer of complexity to the situation within the CBC.