Chinese embassy donates school needs, food

The Chinese embassy has donated a consignment of materials to the Chantal Biya Foundation.

The Chinese Ambassador, His Excellency, Wang Yingwu, handed over the consignment to the Secretary General of the Chantal Biya Foundation, Dr Habissou Bidoung on August 18, 2023nin Yaounde. According to the Ambassador, the donation will strengthen cooperation between the two countries:

“We are at the disposition of Cameroon to reinforce this cooperation in many domains. Not only to reinforce the fraternal cooperation between our countries but also in the diplomatic missions and the Chantal Biya Foundation.”

These donations comprise of computers, school needs, food items and many others.

Source: Cameroon News Agency