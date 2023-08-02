

Christele Codo, a hairstylist and public health student, was crowned the 2023 Miss Health Ghana at the culmination of the annual beauty pageant, which took place at the Labadi Beach Hotel on Sunday.

Dr. Omaima Mohammed Arab placed first runner-up; Lawrencia Bessah Esinu, a physician assistant, was second runner-up.

Dauda Faridatu and Dora Debra placed third and fourth runner-up, respectively.

The 10 finalists had competed in a fashion show and showcased amazing presentation skills, and the five-panel female judges, which included Dr. Grace Buckman, May Meskawi, Anne Coolen, Shallie Abbiusi, and Dr. Hannah Lisa Tetteh, came up with the aforementioned verdict.

This year’s event, hosted by former Queen Ohemaa Achiaa Agyekum, was themed ‘Health for All,’ which was aimed at creating awareness of the need to seek health care, especially for women and children.

Ms. Christele Codo, in her remarks, expressed gratitude for all who supported her on her road to success. ‘I would like to say a big thank you to every

one who supported me from here in Ghana and everyone around the world. Their words of encouragement boosted my morale, and I fought through to the end,’ she said.

Ms. Codo said she was poised to undertake various projects, which include the need for self-care with regard to effective hair therapy among women to prevent the spread of viral, fungal, and bacterial diseases.

She added that empowering women and sensitising the public about the need for health care in various diverse health areas

Madam Gladys Akyere Rockson, Chief Executive Officer of Lamrock Agency, the organisers of the pageant, also congratulated all the finalists for their brilliant displays.

‘I want to, first of all, congratulate the queens for their efforts, and I am hopeful that they will go out there and impact society.

‘Health, as we all know, is of the utmost importance to all, and we decided to create this platform to sensitise the masses about various issues, including the need for health and women’s empowerment,’ she said.

Madam

Gladys also said her outfit intends to give 10,000 menstrual cups for free as part of their campaign to promote healthy living.

This year’s Miss Health Ghana was supported by Sonotech, Gino, Belaqua, Accra City Hotel, Labadi Beach Hotel, and Matrix, among many others.

Source: Ghana News Agency