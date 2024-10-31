Court Adjourns Case of Bishop Amoako and Wife to November 13.



Accra: An Accra Circuit Court has adjourned to November 13, the case involving Bishop Elijah Salifu Amoako and his wife, who are facing charges for allowing their unlicensed minor son to drive.

According to Ghana News Agency, the decision came after Yaw Acquah, a State Attorney, requested a short adjournment to complete investigations and file all necessary disclosures. During the proceedings, the defence counsel for Bishop Amoako, the General Overseer of Alive Chapel International, expressed concerns about the circulation of images of their son.

Akosua Adjei Twumwaa, one of the defence attorneys, said that photos of Elrad Amoako undergoing surgery and other related images had been widely disseminated in the media. The defence argued that it is against the law to display images of a minor without consent and requested the court to issue an order for the removal of those images. Additionally, they sought the court’s direction for the Ghana Police Service and Police Hospital to comply with this order.

The tr

ial Judge, Mr. Samuel Bright Acquah, informed the defence counsel that the juvenile involved, Elrad Amoako, currently has no case before the court. As a result, the court found it challenging to issue an order directed at any institution or individual regarding the request for image removal, citing a lack of jurisdiction. The judge urged the defence counsel to file formal complaints with the police when they appear before a Juvenile Court.

Bishop Elijah Salifu Amoako, his wife Mouha, and Linda Bonsu Bempah, a sales assistant, were arrested after an incident involving their 16-year-old son, Elrad, who allegedly caused an accident in East Legon on October 12, 2024, leading to the deaths of two girls. The charges stem from an incident in which their 16-year-old son, Elrad Amoako, drove a white Jaguar F-Space Sports without a valid license, resulting in a collision with an Acura utility vehicle that caught fire, tragically leading to the deaths of two individuals. All three accused have pleaded not guilty and ar

e currently on bail set at GHC 50,000.