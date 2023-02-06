Democratic Republic of the Congo: Monthly statistics of refugees and asylum seekers (as of December 31, 2022)

The populaon of refugees in the DRC has decreased from 523,458 to 520,547, a decrease of 0.6% due to the inacvaon of southern Sudanese (1633) absent during the verification of November and December 2022 as well as 1248 cases of inacvaon and spontaneous departures of Central Africans.

Asylum seekers increased from 1,242 to 2,152, an increase of 42%, mainly Burundians. 735 Congolese (ex-refugees) were repatriated to the DRC from countries of asylum. Finally, 103 Burundian refugees were repatriated during the month.

Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees