General 

Democratic Republic of the Congo: Monthly statistics of refugees and asylum seekers (as of December 31, 2022)

Posted By: admin

The populaon of refugees in the DRC has decreased from 523,458 to 520,547, a decrease of 0.6% due to the inacvaon of southern Sudanese (1633) absent during the verification of November and December 2022 as well as 1248 cases of inacvaon and spontaneous departures of Central Africans.

Asylum seekers increased from 1,242 to 2,152, an increase of 42%, mainly Burundians. 735 Congolese (ex-refugees) were repatriated to the DRC from countries of asylum. Finally, 103 Burundian refugees were repatriated during the month.

Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees

You May Also Like

WHO Says Africa’s COVID Vaccinations Rose by 15% in February

admin Comments Off on WHO Says Africa’s COVID Vaccinations Rose by 15% in February

Global Trends: Forced Displacement in 2019

user2 Comments Off on Global Trends: Forced Displacement in 2019

Emergency Trust Fund for Africa: the EU mobilises €52.5 million to support resilience, jobs and stability in the Sahel and Lake Chad region

user2 Comments Off on Emergency Trust Fund for Africa: the EU mobilises €52.5 million to support resilience, jobs and stability in the Sahel and Lake Chad region