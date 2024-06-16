

Nandi County: The Nandi County government will partner with the National Biosafety Authority to increase awareness and acceptance of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) in Kenya. Dr. Kiplimo Lagat, the Secretary of the CECMs Agriculture Caucus at the Council of Governors, highlighted the constitutional responsibility of counties in managing agriculture, health, and the environment. He emphasized that collaboration with the Authority is crucial for promoting modern biotechnology.





According to Kenya News Agency, Dr. Lagat, who also serves as the Nandi County Executive Committee Member for Agriculture and Cooperative Development, noted the counties’ desire for involvement despite lacking formal mandates, resources, or frameworks. In his presentation, “Advancing Devolved Biosafety Governance in Kenya,” he addressed the disconnect between national policy and county realities. He proposed formal involvement of County Governments in risk surveillance and public education, asserting that biosafety is both a national and local concern.





Dr. Lagat further stated that as Kenya advances in biotechnology, collaboration among stakeholders is essential. The National Biosafety Authority’s role is not to inhibit innovation but to oversee it, ensuring the safety of humans, animal health, and the environment.





The 13th Annual National Biosafety Conference, themed “13 Years Later: Building Trust and Ensuring the Safety of Genetically Modified Organisms,” gathered experts to discuss topics ranging from artificial intelligence to food security. The conference highlighted the urgent need for biosafety measures as the biotech landscape evolves.





Speakers at the conference included scientists, youth, and farmers, each contributing unique perspectives to the dialogue. Dr. Justin Overcash’s presentation explored artificial intelligence’s potential in biotech risk assessment, identifying the human element as critical for comprehensive risk analysis.





The conference also focused on international standards for GMO food and feed assessments. CODEX guidelines, developed by FAO/WHO, guide the determination of food safety, emphasizing that GMO foods should be as safe as their conventional counterparts. Labelling GMOs is crucial for consumer rights and informed choices.





Socio-economic assessments were recognized as vital for regulation support. Public-private partnerships in research and development were deemed necessary for access to advanced technologies, equipment, and finances, as well as timely production and distribution of improved seeds.





Dr. Gilbert Muthee from the State Department of Agriculture discussed GMOs’ significant contributions to agricultural productivity and industrialization, highlighting increased yields, pest resistance, and climate change adaptation. GMO crops have also bolstered agro-industrial sectors, contributing to economic growth, job creation, and increased tax revenues and export earnings.





The conference underscored the importance of inclusivity, transparency, and trust between science and society. Youth engagement was highlighted as crucial for driving innovation, combating misinformation, and promoting inclusivity, reflecting efforts to build trust through transparent communication and community engagement.





Technological advancements have revolutionized processes, reducing time and costs significantly. The UNESCO Declaration provides a universal framework for bioethical legislation and policies, promoting cultural diversity, solidarity, and social responsibility. Kenya aligns with this through regulations enforced by the National Biosafety Authority.

