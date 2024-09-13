Difficult exit for Cameroon at U20 FIFA Women’s World Cup



Cameroon was eliminated by Brazil in the round of 16 of the 2024 U20 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Columbia under circumstances which the Lionesses considered ‘unfair’.

The Cameroon team lost to Brazil 1-3, missing out on a chance to advance to the quarter-finals in their first appearance in the competition.

Coach Hassan Balla said Cameroon played well, but were robbed of a good match by ‘poor refereeing’.

‘We wanted to go far and we had the capacity to do it but the refereeing spoiled the match’ team captain Naomi Eto said. She scored Cameroon’s lone goal in the encounter.

The striker was Cameroon’s key player, scoring four out of the five goals recorded by the Lionesses in the competition.

The Cameroon U20 team bowed out after a remarkable representation of the African continent in a debut participation.

Source: Cameroon News Agency