

Malindi: Deputy President Prof. Kithure Kindiki has reaffirmed the government’s dedication to transforming the Coast region’s economy by investing in the Blue Economy, electricity, affordable housing, and youth employment initiatives.





According to Kenya News Agency, the Deputy President highlighted that the current administration had already initiated multiple multi-billion-shilling projects to benefit the region and announced further plans aimed at empowering grassroots communities. Speaking during a women empowerment funds drive at Maji Langobaya Comprehensive School in Malindi Sub County, Kilifi County, Prof. Kindiki mentioned that the government had allocated nearly Sh3.2 billion in grants to Beach Management Units across the five coastal counties over the past two years.





Prof. Kindiki emphasized that President Dr. William Ruto had instructed Cabinet Secretary for Mining and the Blue Economy, Hassan Ali Joho, to expedite the acquisition of modern deep-sea fishing vessels. These vessels are expected to enable local fishermen to venture further offshore, potentially increasing fish yields and reducing post-harvest losses. Additionally, he noted that Kilifi’s first fish processing and storage center has been completed, further supporting local fishermen’s livelihoods.





The Deputy President also announced a Sh1.8 billion allocation for the Last Mile Connectivity Programme, aimed at providing electricity to 20,000 homes in Kilifi County. Malindi Constituency alone will benefit from Sh132 million, connecting 2,200 households to the electricity grid.





In efforts to boost youth employment, Prof. Kindiki revealed the upcoming launch of the Climate Works Programme, which will engage jobless youth in environmental clean-up projects across all counties. Furthermore, the National Youth Opportunities in Towards Advancement (NYOTA) programme will soon begin distributing Sh50,000 business grants to 70 enterprises in every ward nationwide. He reported that foreign labor placements have provided employment for 400,000 Kenyan youths over the last two years.





In the education and health sectors, 76,000 teachers and 107,000 community health promoters have been employed, with plans to hire an additional 24,000 teachers by December.





Plans for constructing modern markets in Malindi, Watamu, and Mtwapa towns were also disclosed. The markets will include cold storage facilities, breastfeeding stations, and youth innovation hubs equipped with computer labs and free internet access to foster digital entrepreneurship.





Affordable housing projects are underway in various parts of Kilifi County, with Malindi set to benefit from 576 units worth Sh853 million, to be developed on a 10-acre site at Malindi High School. The National Housing Programme has reportedly created 250,000 jobs, with expectations to reach one million in the coming years.





Prof. Kindiki announced plans to return to Kilifi in the next two weeks to distribute 6,000 land title deeds with Governor Gideon Mung’aro and officially open the new Malindi Land Registry. He defended the economic empowerment initiatives against accusations of political motivation, dismissing former DP Rigathi Gachagua and other leaders as lacking a substantial agenda for Kenyans.





Other notable speakers at the event included President Ruto’s aide Farouk Kibet, Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya, and Governors Gideon Mung’aro (Kilifi) and Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir (Mombasa), along with 31 legislators led by National Assembly Leader of Majority Kimani Ichung’wa. They criticized Gachagua, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, and former Cabinet Secretaries Eugene Wamalwa and Fred Matiang’i for their perceived inaction during their time in government.





Governor Mung’aro highlighted the significance of the Langobaya Solar Plant, which supplies electricity to the national grid, and advocated for the installation of street lights in the area. He also mentioned President Ruto’s promise to upgrade the Malindi-Sala Gate Road to highway class status to accommodate heavy commercial vehicles.

