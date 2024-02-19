Dr Bawumia unveils ‘Tap&Go’ and ticketing system for Metro Mass Transit Limited



Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia Monday launched a ‘Tap and Go’ system and ticketing solution for the Metro Mass Transit Limited (MMT) to improve operational efficiency and ease of accessing public transport services.

The initiative was designed by a young talented Ghanaian IT Solution developer, in collaboration with the Ministry of Transport and the Office of the Vice President.

The ‘Tap and Go’ system seeks to build a single system for the entire transport eco-system for the inter and intra-city bus services, the commercial transport (Trotro), the loading taxi services and the taxi hailing (uber-like) services for commuting passengers in Ghana.

The new system is completely different from the Closed Loop System designed for the Aayalolo buses some time ago, but an advanced one with so many enhanced features.

It is expected to plug revenue leakage and improve transparency and accountability in revenue generation within the public transport operations and curb corruption.

There would be fixed security

cameras on the buses to monitor the time and speed of drivers, check onboard passengers and respond swiftly to any emergencies.

At the launch of the ‘Tap and Go’ System and Ticketing Solution for the Metro Mass Transit Limited in Accra, Dr Bawumia said the initiative was a major milestone in promoting a cashless society and digitally empower the public transport system to deliver quality services.

It would also formalise the public transport sector to respond to the fourth industrial revolution- ICT, and digitisation- which the world’s economy was embracing.

Dr Bawumia noted that the initiative adds to the many digital solutions the government had been implementing over the past seven years and yielding positive results, so far.

The Vice President mentioned the digitalisation of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority, the Paperless Ports, the Passport Office, the Property Addressing System, the National Identification Authority (GhanaCard) and the Mobile Money Interoperability Payment System as some

of the digital solutions to formalise the Ghanaian economy.

Dr Bawumia outlined other features inherent in the new system including tracking, parcel delivery, taxi hailing and inter and intra-city services to the commuting passengers.

The initiative, the Vice President said, would help curb diversion of funds and plug the revenue leakages in the public transport operations, and cited for instance, the introduction of the innovative project recently had reduced 50 percent revenue losses incurred by the MMT.

Dr Bawumia announced that the government would secure 100 electric buses for the MMT this year, to boost its operations.

Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiama, the Minister of Transport, on his part, said the initiative was a game-changer in the public transport sector, which would ensure affordable and reliable access to public transport services by the commuting public.

‘This is a new phase of digital revolution and would redefine the future of public transport system in Ghana,’ Mr Asiama stressed.

Mr Albert Adu Bo

ahen, the Managing Director of MMT, in his welcome remarks, stated that the initiative would bring efficiency to the company’s operations and minimise revenue losses.

The Kaneshie terminal of Metro Mass Transit Ltd was first to introduce it and by 31st May, this year all the 25 branches of the company would be networked to the Tap and System to optimise operations, Mr Adu Boahen stated.

The public can download and install the Tap and Go application on AppStore or playStore.

They can also access it by using the USSD by dialing *713*091#.

