EBC Financial Group announces regulatory approval of its South African subsidiary, positioning the firm for future market access in South Africa’s growing financial services sector.

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EBC Financial Group SA (Pty) Ltd has received approval from the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (“FSCA”) as an Authorised Financial Service Provider, marking a strategic milestone in the firm’s African expansion plans. This regulatory approval represents an essential first step as EBC Financial Group (“EBC”) works toward establishing a presence in South Africa’s rapidly growing fintech ecosystem.

EBC Financial Group Enters South Africa, Advancing Strategic Expansion in Africa

David Barrett, CEO of EBC Financial Group (UK) Ltd., said, “The FSCA’s approval represents an important milestone in our global expansion. This complements our existing licences, such as those from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for EBC Financial Group (UK) Ltd, and other entities within our group regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA), the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), and the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius (FSC). This acquisition positions us to serve one of the continent’s most active trading markets while upholding the regulatory standards and transparency that define our operations worldwide.”

Strategic Entry into South Africa’s Financial Market

South Africa represents a compelling growth opportunity, with a population of 63 million and 76% internet penetration, creating a substantial digitally connected market. The country’s fintech sector is projected to more than double from USD7.08 billion in 2023 to USD14.86 billion by 2033, reflecting the rapid digital transformation of financial services across the region. Within this expanding ecosystem, EBC observes that South Africa’s trading community demonstrates strong participation across commodities, indices, and emerging digital assets, creating demand for reliable, regulated market access.

“South Africa’s traders are sophisticated and globally minded, with three-quarters of the population connected online,” Barrett continued. “This digital maturity, combined with the region’s appetite for diversified trading opportunities, aligns closely with our offering. As we complete the integration process, we look forward to bringing our execution capabilities and comprehensive multi-asset market access to South African traders who seek reliable and transparent trading solutions.”

Education and Empowerment: Core to the EBC Philosophy

Beyond market access, EBC continues to champion trader education as a cornerstone of responsible market participation. Over the past quarter, EBC has hosted more than 1,000 multilingual webinars. Its educational initiatives also include the Pulse 360º podcast series on Spotify, market insights, and trader education on EBC Trading Academy. EBC also collaborates with the Department of Economics at the University of Oxford to organise the ‘What Economists Really Do’ series. Its recent webinar, titled ‘Think Like an Economist: Financial Literacy and Economic Understanding in an Age of Complexity’ was held on 11 November 2025. EBC’s digital-first educational initiatives are particularly well-suited to empower traders with the necessary facts, sound risk management practices, and financial literacy.

“Education and informed decision-making are fundamental to long-term trading success,” Barrett noted. “Through our educational programmes, we aim to equip traders at all levels with the knowledge to navigate markets effectively, manage risk prudently, and adapt to evolving market conditions.”

Guided by a Clear Mission

Beyond the regulatory milestone, this acquisition positions South African traders to access EBC’s award-winning ecosystem that combines technological excellence with educational depth. EBC’s infrastructure delivers execution speeds as low as 20ms alongside smart liquidity routing and expanded multilingual support. Proprietary tools, including the Trading Black Box and Private Room, enhance trader control over pricing and execution, supporting the platform’s commitment to transparency and performance. This comprehensive approach has earned external validation through 3-year recognition from World Finance – including Most Trusted Broker and Best Trading Platform awards in 2025 – as well as the Best CFD Provider award at the 2025 Online Money Awards.

“This acquisition reflects our commitment to providing both technological excellence and educational support,” Barrett added. “As we establish our presence in South Africa, we’re bringing not just award-winning infrastructure, but a comprehensive approach to trading that prioritises transparency, execution quality, and continuous innovation to help traders rule the markets. Our commitment is to serve South African traders with the same standards that have earned us recognition globally.”

About EBC Financial Group

Founded in London, EBC Financial Group (EBC) is a global brand known for its expertise in financial brokerage and asset management. Through its regulated entities operating across major financial jurisdictions—including the UK, Australia, the Cayman Islands, Mauritius, and others—EBC enables retail, professional, and institutional investors to access global markets and trading opportunities, including currencies, commodities, CFDs and more.

Trusted by investors in over 100 countries and honoured with global awards including multiple year recognition from World Finance, EBC is widely regarded as one of the world’s best brokers with titles including Best Trading Platform and Most Trusted Broker. With its strong regulatory standing and commitment to transparency, EBC has also been consistently ranked among the top brokers—trusted for its ability to deliver secure, innovative, and client-first trading solutions across competitive international markets.

EBC’s subsidiaries are licensed and regulated within their respective jurisdictions. EBC Financial Group (UK) Limited is regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA); EBC Financial Group (Cayman) Limited is regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA); EBC Financial Group (Australia) Pty Ltd, and EBC Asset Management Pty Ltd are regulated by Australia’s Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC); EBC Financial (MU) Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Commission Mauritius (FSC).

At the core of EBC are a team of industry veterans with over 40 years of experience in major financial institutions. Having navigated key economic cycles from the Plaza Accord and 2015 Swiss franc crisis to the market upheavals of the COVID-19 pandemic. We foster a culture where integrity, respect, and client asset security are paramount, ensuring that every investor relationship is handled with the utmost seriousness it deserves.

EBC is a proud official foreign exchange partner of FC Barcelona and continues to drive impactful partnerships to empower communities – namely through the UN Foundation’s United to Beat Malaria initiative, Oxford University’s Department of Economics, and a diverse range of partners to champion initiatives in global health, economics, education, and sustainability.

